Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for May 12

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves sold mostly steady. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle but good for light weight cattle suitable for grass. Last week’s moisture combined with warm weather has improved grass pastures some. Slaughter cows and bulls sold mostly steady with moderate demand. Supply included: 82% Feeder Cattle (48% Steers, 50% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (56% Stock Cows, 32% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Stocker steers and steer calves steady to 5.00 higher. Stocker heifers and heifer calves steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Demand moderate to good for cattle suitable for grass. Rains fell across much of the extreme drought area of the state and more is expected for the weekend. Slaughter cattle prices continue to slide as we head into the heavily discounted June board. Beef prices and beef demand continue to hold it’s own though as we move into grilling season. Slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 higher. Packer demand moderate. Demand good for replacement cows. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 39% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 56% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 36% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.