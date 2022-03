Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for March 4

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 1.00 to 5.00 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. The area remains dry with no moisture in sight, but temperatures were in the 70s.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 4.00-5.00 lower, few over 900 lbs were 8.00-10.00 lower. Feeder heifers sold 3.00-8.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Strong advances in grain futures wreaked havoc with feeder futures this week, thus limiting demand for feeder cattle. The Oklahoma Mesonet shows just over half of the state in an extreme drought condition or worse and much of this being in prime wheat country, West of I-35. Steer calves under 450 lbs sold 4.00-6.00 higher; over 450 lbs 3.00-5.00 lower. Heifer calves 1.00-6.00 lower. Demand also turned moderate for calves, however though market moved lower calf prices remain strong. Slaughter cows moved higher again as numbers remain light. Slaughter cows sold 3.00-5.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold 6.00 higher. Demand very good for cows and bulls.