Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for March 31

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly 2.00 to 7.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls traded steady to 5.00 higher. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (47% Steers, 51% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (39% Stock Cows, 20% Bred Cows, 12% Cow-Calf Pairs, 29% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00-5.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 4.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle. Steer calves 2.00-4.00 higher, instance to 10.00 higher on lighter weights. Heifer calves 4.00-5.00 higher. Demand very good for calves despite the continued very dry weather and strong south westerly winds. Slaughter cows and bulls sold 1.00 to mostly 2.00 higher. Packer demand very good on lighter numbers. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 47% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (7% Stock Cows, 64% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 25% Cow-Calf Pairs, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 55%.