Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for March 3

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 4.00 higher, instances 7 higher. Trade was active on good demand with yearlings coming off of short wheat. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady to 6.00 higher. Supply included: 82% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 43% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (60% Stock Cows, 14% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 24% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 78%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00-5.00 higher. Feeder heifers 3.00-6.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle. Stocker cattle sold 3.00-6.00 higher with grass accounts continuing active this week. Steer and heifer calves sold 2.00-6.00 higher. Carcass weights continue to decline some because of the continued winter storms in the north. Slaughter rates have become lighter as well as those cattle are not gaining at the highest of levels. On the other hand, cattle in the south have had good feeding conditions but just dealing with many days of high wind and dust. Rains continue to move thru the state with the bulk of the moisture in the East and South East. Slaughter cows continue to move higher as numbers become lighter. Slaughter cows 3.00-4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 3.00-5.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes of cows. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 43% Heifers, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 6% Slaughter Cattle (87% Cows, 13% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (18% Stock Cows, 60% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 20% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.