Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for March 25

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady to instances 4.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Some of the northern panhandle received 2 to 6 inches of snow mixed with rain that was much needed, but high winds followed that dried it out quickly.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves sold mostly steady for the week. Demand moderate to good for all classes. Rains fell across much of the state this past week putting somewhat of a dent in the drought. Temperatures expected to warm into the mid 80’s this weekend with some areas in the Southwest expecting to hit 90. More rain is in the forecast for early next week. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady, instance of 3.00 lower on Breaker cows. Slaughter bulls 2.00 higher. Demand good for cows.