Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for March 18

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. The drought continues with hopes of rain next week in the forecast.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 2.00-4.00 higher. Steer calves 3.00-6.00 higher. Heifer calves 3.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Cold front pushed thru the state bringing some much needed moisture to some parts of the state. Markets remain very volatile as oil prices and grain prices ride the giant roller coaster. Slaughter cows sold 2.00-3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 higher. Demand good for cows and bulls.