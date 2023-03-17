Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for March 17

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady to 4.00 lower. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Rain was a much needed sight at the end of the week, but bringing along colder temperatures and chance of snow in parts of the panhandle. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 48% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 0% Replacement Cattle (50% Bred Cows, 50% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 78%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 1.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle. Steer calves sold steady . Heifer calves sold steady to 1.00 higher. Rains fall in the western part of the state helps but still remains in an extreme drought. The lack of feeder cattle is starting to drive prices higher for this time of year. Slaughter cows continue to move higher as numbers become lighter. Slaughter cows 1.00-2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-3.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes of cows Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 47% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (80% Cows, 20% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (3% Stock Cows, 63% Bred Cows, 5% Bred Heifers, 28% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.