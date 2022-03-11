Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for March 11

Texas

Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold 1.00 to 5.00 lower. Yearlings sold steady to 4.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 1.00-3.00 lower. Feeder heifers 2.00-4.00 lower. Steer calves 3.00-5.00 lower with light weights up to 15.00 lower. Heifer calves 5.00-10.00 lower. Demand light to moderate for all classes. Fuel prices dominated talks all week. Demand took a big hit as delivery prices soared due to fuel costs. Cattle futures also fell sharply due to fuel prices as well as higher grain prices. Slaughter cattle prices fell as well. The only bright spot was higher beef prices with fairly good movement. More moisture falling in the form of white stuff today but anyway we can get it is welcomed. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold 1.00-2.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for cows.