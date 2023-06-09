Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 9

Texas

Compare to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 5.00 to 18.00 higher. Trade activity was light to moderate on good demand. More heavy rain curbed receipts and even cancelled one auction. Supply included: 86% Feeder Cattle (44% Steers, 52% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (58% Stock Cows, 13% Bred Cows, 20% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 77%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 10.00-15.00 higher. Feeder heifers 8.00-12.00 higher. Demand very good for feeder cattle post holiday. Steer and heifer calves sold mostly steady. Demand remains good for calves as recent moisture has improved the drought situation greatly. However, wet conditions are delaying wheat harvest. Other sections of the industry are extremely bullish as well. Slaughter cattle prices rose sharply this week with live trades in the south reaching 185.00 and dressed sales in the north at 300.00. Beef prices moving on up as well. Slaughter cows seemed to have reached their top and sold steady to 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls steady. Packer demand moderate while demand for replacement cow was extremely good. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 47% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 52% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 42% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.