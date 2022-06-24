Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 24

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate to good on good demand. Supply included: 80% Feeder Cattle (42% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 55% Heifers, 1% Bulls, 1% Dairy Heifers); 19% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 0% Replacement Cattle (40% Stock Cows, 40% Bred Cows, 20% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00-5.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00-4.00 higher. Demand, again very good as numbers of feeder cattle decline quickly. Last year for the week 74 percent of cattle reported weighed over 600 lbs vs this year with 62 percent over 600 lbs. Steer and heifer calves sold 3.00-6.00 higher. Demand very good for calves. Hot dry weather this past week has afforded farmers the time to harvest and according to the Oklahoma Wheat Commission we are currently at 89 percent complete. This hot dry weather has the drought monitor moving further into the dry zone. Though the areas in exceptional, extreme, and severe drought has not changed, the moderately and abnormally dry areas have increased slightly from the previous week. Slaughter cows sold 2.00-3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (3% Stock Cows, 42% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 47% Cow-Calf Pairs, 5% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.