Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 2

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 5.00 higher. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate to good demand. Heavy rains in the Texas panhandle hampered cattle movement and flooded some areas. Supply included: 73% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 49% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 20% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (31% Stock Cows, 2% Bred Cows, 35% Bred Heifers, 32% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 68%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: All classes lightly tested as most Monday and Tuesday sales closed due to the Memorial Day Holiday. Feeder steers and heifers sold 3.00-8.00 higher. Steer calves 10.00-20.00 higher. Heifer calves 7.00-14.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Cattle futures sharply higher this week and cash slaughter cattle trades pushed to 180.00 in the south. Rains continue to fall in the west pushing the large areas of drought away. Slaughter cows 1.00-2.00 higher, though Lean cows not well tested. Slaughter bulls 2.00 higher. Demand good for cows. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 39% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (65% Bred Cows, 35% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.