Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 16

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 lower. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady. Supply included: 80% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 17% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (19% Stock Cows, 75% Bred Cows, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Demand good despite several days of cattle futures trading in the red. Steer and heifer calves sold 4.00-10.00 lower with increased numbers of un-weaned calves included. Demand moderate to good for calves. Quality not as attractive at many barns as last week, leading one to believe we are at the end of the winter graze out run. Rains continue to fall across the state, thus wheat harvest has been halted again. Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady. Demand moderate for slaughter cows but was very good for replacement cows and pairs. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 47% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (4% Stock Cows, 27% Bred Cows, 27% Bred Heifers, 42% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.