Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 10

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 4.00 to 8.00 higher. Demand was very good for yearling cattle in the offering with sharp increases during the week on the CME feeder cattle index. Scattered thunderstorms across the panhandle was a welcomed sight, but temperatures will reach triple digits this weekend. Supply included: 77% Feeder Cattle (39% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 56% Heifers, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 21% Slaughter Cattle (98% Cows, 2% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (22% Stock Cows, 2% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 74% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 3.00-6.00 higher. Steer calves 8.00-12.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 4.00-7.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Rains moved thru the state once again this week and this helping to improve drought status in most all of the state. This has been great, however not so much for the wheat farmer as they continue to wait for pastures to dry to harvest. Currently harvest is only 22 percent complete. Some reports of wheat sprouting in the head has been reported. Drying winds of the past would be great about now. Slaughter cows sold 4.00-7.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 6.00-7.00 higher. Packer demand good. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 46% Heifers, 0% Cows, 3% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (41% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 57% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.