Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 30

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold firm to instances 5.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate on good demand. Hot and dry conditions have returned to the trading area, but there is a chance of rain in the forecast over the weekend and into the first part of next week.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves 4.00-6.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 5.00 higher. Demand very good for calves this week, despite the high heat and humidity. Slaughter cattle trade very slow to develop and some sales were 1.00 higher. Boxed beef prices have slowly and quietly moved higher this week. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-5.00 higher, instance to 11.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-4.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good.