Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 23

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to instances 2.00 higher. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate to good demand. Receipts were typically lower for the summer month, but also recent rains have pastures in good shape.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 1.00-2.00 higher, except over 800 lbs 3.00-6.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves sold 1.00-5.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for calves. More new crop or un-weaned calves beginning to make their way to the market. Several nice cattle off grass made their way to auction this week and this reflected with market toppers on some reports, however quality has dropped off indicating the summer grass run is close to being done. The late winter storm extended grass season this year as many parts of the state remain very green for late July. Summers’s heat is back though, and that green grass will quickly turn to brown. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-5.00 lower, Breaker cows at the most decline. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 2.00 lower. Packer demand moderate.