Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 22

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Supply included: 72% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 44% Heifers, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 24% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (71% Stock Cows, 1% Bred Cows, 28% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 4.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Corn prices continued to fall this past week moving break evens lower and improving the outlook of feeding cattle. Many cattle moving off of grass this week and it seems we are nearing the end of the summer feeder run. Steer calves under 500 lbs 10.00-15.00 lower; Heifer calves under 500 lbs 10.00-20.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves over 500 lbs. 2.00-6.00 lower. Demand turn light to moderate for calves as summers heat reached record levels this past week and many areas of the state reaching upwards of 110 degrees. Some luck few saw some rain, however the whole state is in some stage of drought. This drought has also created a big movement of cows to market with another week of large cow runs. Slaughter cows sold 9.00-13.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 8.00 lower. Packer demand light to moderate. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 40% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (54% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 43% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.