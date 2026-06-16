Crime watch: Cattle missing in Caddo County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports 23 head of cattle missing from a property south of Highway 152 in Hydro, Oklahoma. The cattle weigh approximately 800 pounds and are branded with a connected “NL” over a bar high on the left hip. Sixteen to 17 head are black, with the remainder red, white or Charolais colored. The cattle were last seen June 8. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

