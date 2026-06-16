Crime watch: Cattle missing in Childress County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports two registered Braunvieh cows and three calves missing from a property on FM 2103, approximately 7 miles south of Childress and 5 miles west of Highway 62 near the Childress-Cottle County line. The cows are dark brown Braunvieh and are freeze branded with a “Diamond H” on the left hip. One cow is branded with identification No. M13 above the Diamond H, and the second is branded 19K, although the first digit may be hard to read. The three calves are dark brown, weigh approximately 350 pounds, and have left-ear tags marked M13, 19K and 87E. The cattle were last seen May 28. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.