Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 21

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Trade was moderately active on good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady to 5.00 higher. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 45% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 14% Slaughter Cattle (87% Cows, 13% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (54% Stock Cows, 32% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 12% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 73%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00-4.00 higher. Steer calves steady. Feeder heifers and heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to mostly good as cattle futures traded on the roller coaster this week and almost jockeying for a position ahead of Friday’s Cattle on Feed report and mid year Cattle Inventory report. Numbers at area barns turning lighter and some buyers beginning to dip down in quality for numbers. Summer’s heat had it’s grip but a cool front moved in late week bringing moisture to some of those drought areas in the North and Northeast. Slaughter cows mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 2.00 lower. Packer demand remains good. Demand for replacement cows is still very good. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (56% Bred Cows, 13% Bred Heifers, 32% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 63%.