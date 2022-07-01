Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 1

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Some sales were closed this week to kick off the Independence day holiday, but all will be closed next week. Supply included: 76% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 40% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 20% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (87% Stock Cows, 1% Bred Cows, 11% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 49%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady. Feeder heifers 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves 3.00-5.00 higher. Heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand good for calves despite the continued hot dry weather. After a brief cool down with some beneficial rains to the northwest and Oklahoma Panhandle, Summer’s heat has returned and is expected hot and dry for the month of July. Auction numbers increased going into the holiday week and most sales closing for the week. Slaughter cows 2.00-3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold steady. Packer demand moderate to good with best demand on heavier fleshed cows. This week’s summary is minus Apache as they closed this week for the holiday. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 44% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (50% Bred Cows, 50% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.