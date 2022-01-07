Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 7

Texas

Compared to markets before the holidays: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Trade was active on good demand. The area still remains dry with only a dusting of dry snow over the holidays.

Oklahoma

Compared to the last report 12/17/2021: Feeder steers steady to 5.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Steer calves under 500 lbs. 4.00-8.00 lower; over 500 lbs. 2.00-5.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for calves. Weather remains very dry and most all of the state is in some stage of drought conditions. More calves would have moved to market due to dry conditions, however extreme cold and some snow moved thru the state reducing receipts at most sales. Calf prices remain relatively strong as feeder futures down the road hold strong. Several nice loads of cattle on offer at area sales this week. Slaughter cows sold unevenly steady. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Demand good for replacement cows.