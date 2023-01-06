Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 6

Texas

No recent comparisons for a market trend since most auctions took two weeks off and getting things kicked off this week. Trade was active on good demand. Supply included: 80% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 40% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 18% Slaughter Cattle (98% Cows, 2% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (73% Stock Cows, 22% Bred Cows, 5% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.

Oklahoma

Compared to the last sale Dec. 16, 2022: No recent test for a trend as well as not all auctions were opened yet. (Oklahoma National Stockyards, Tulsa Livestock Auction and Woodward Cow Auction closed this week). However feeder cattle sold with a moderately higher undertone. All calves sold sharply higher. Demand very good for the first sales back. Rains fell on the east side of the state and temperatures have warmed to just above average. All sales will be open next week. Slaughter cows and bulls also began the New Year sharply higher with very good demand. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 38% Heifers, 5% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 10% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (1% Stock Cows, 85% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 13% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.