Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 27

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady on limited comparable sales. Receipts were curbed due to snowfall making cattle movement difficult. The moisture was a welcomed sight to the drought stricken panhandle. Slaughter cows and bulls were 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Supply included: 75% Feeder Cattle (43% Steers, 55% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 21% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (69% Stock Cows, 14% Bred Cows, 13% Bred Heifers, 3% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 49%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Receipts sharply lower at most auctions as a winter storm moved thru the state early in the week. Feeder steers sold steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate. Cattle futures traded in the red much of the week as grain future made big gains. Slaughter cattle trade has yet to develop in the south at the time of this report and packers trying to push lower as feedyards are looking for more money. Steer calves sold 1.00-3.00 lower. Heifer calves 3.00-5.00 lower. Instance to 20.00 lower on 300-400 lb steer and heifer calves. Demand moderate for calves. Much of the state did receive some moisture and more is on the way for next week. Slaughter cows sold 5.00-7.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 3.00 higher. Demand good for cows on lighter numbers. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (7% Stock Cows, 64% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 25% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 50%.