Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 21

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 1.00 to 5.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. A light snow at the end of the week was a welcomed sight to the drought-stricken panhandle.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 800 lbs. steady 3.00 higher; over 800 lbs. 1.00-2.00 lower. Feeder heifers sold mostly steady. Steer calves mostly steady to 3.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Demand, again good for all classes. Demand for calves still very good, despite dry conditions. Summer Feeder futures continue high and this helps the demand for calves. Slaughter cattle held mostly steady as boxed beef prices continue to improve. Slaughter cows sold 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold 1.00 higher. Packer demand good.