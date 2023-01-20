Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 20

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly 2.00 to 4.00 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Cattle coming off short wheat early due to extreme drought conditions. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 35% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (56% Stock Cows, 42% Bred Cows, 2% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 lower, 5.00 lower on those over 800 lbs. Feeder heifers 1.00-4.00 lower. Demand turning moderate for feeder cattle as winter weather to the north slowed movement. Also heavy runs the last few weeks is filling feedyards up quickly, leaving one to think pens space could be limited. Cattle futures sold in the red most of the week and slaughter cattle trade moved another 1.00 lower. Weather systems continue to move thru but most of the moisture is in the east. Much of the state remains in an extreme drought and not much relief in site. Slaughter cows and bulls sold mostly steady. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 46% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (10% Stock Cows, 72% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 16% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.