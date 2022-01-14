Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 14

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were unevenly steady: with yearlings steady to 4.00 lower, and calves under 600 lbs steady to 3.00 higher. Trade activity was fairly active on moderate demand. High winds predicted for the end of the week, causing a dust storm due to dry conditions.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 lower, except 600-700 lbs up to 6.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Slaughter cattle sold cheaper this week and numbers were fairly light. Beef prices, on the other hand are moving higher as slaughter rates are lower verses a year ago. Steer calves sold 3.00-10.00 higher. Heifer calves 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand very good for calves despite the very dry conditions across the state and large numbers of calves coming to market. Calf market is being fueled by higher feeder futures in late summer and fall. Slaughter cows sold firm to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 3.00 higher. Packer demand moderate. Several higher quality bred cows and pairs available at auctions this week due to the dry conditions and these sold to very good demand.