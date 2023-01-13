Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 13

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to 2.00 lower. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. The area remains very dry with high winds and fairly warm temperatures for the week. A lot of cattle coming off short wheat early due to drought conditions. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 42% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (41% Stock Cows, 45% Bred Cows, 5% Bred Heifers, 8% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 4.00 lower, most decline under 750 lbs. Steer calves 3.00-5.00 lower. Feeder heifers and heifer calves sold mostly steady. Large run of cattle at all reported auctions this week as dry weather continues and not many chances of moisture in the extended forecast. Demand moderate. Lighter weight cattle are seeing limited outlets as much of the wheat pasture has not had enough moisture for growth and enough growth to sustain cattle. Slaughter cattle prices just holding steady as beef prices have slipped some thru the week. Cow numbers continue fairly large at area markets as well and this had limited demand. Slaughter cows 3.00-4.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 2.00 lower. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 45% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (16% Stock Cows, 72% Bred Cows, 12% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.