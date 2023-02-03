Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Feb. 3

Texas

Compared to last week’s light run due to snow: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher on limited comparable sales. Trade activity was moderate to good on good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady to 3.00 higher. Supply included: 81% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 52% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 18% Slaughter Cattle (98% Cows, 2% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (84% Bred Cows, 13% Cow-Calf Pairs, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 64%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: All classes lightly tested and many auctions closed due to the weather. Winter weather moved in first of the week with sleet and freezing rain. This hung around much of the week and made travel difficult in many areas. Most classes lightly tested on feeder cattle and calves and a higher undertone is noted. Slaughter cows and bulls also lightly tested and a higher undertone noted there as well. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 1% Dairy Heifers); 14% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (33% Stock Cows, 41% Bred Cows, 26% Bred Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.