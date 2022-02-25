Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Feb. 25

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 1.00-3.00 lower. 600- 695 pounds feeder heifers 3.00-6.00 higher. Stocker steers and steer calves 2.00-4.00 lower. Stocker heifers and heifer calves sold 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Demand continues good for stockers and calves. Slaughter cows sold 3.00-6.00 higher. Slaughter bulls unevenly steady with a higher under tone. Demand moderate for cows and bulls. Much of state received 1/2 inch or better moisture mixed with ice with below freezing temperatures. Next week Clear skies with 65-70 temps. all week.