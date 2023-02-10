Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Feb. 10

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Trade was active on good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady to 5.00 higher. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (48% Steers, 49% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (51% Stock Cows, 24% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 24% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 63%.

Oklahoma

Compared to the last test two weeks ago: Feeder steers 4.00-8.00 higher, except 600-700 lbs 10.00-15.00 higher. Feeder heifers 4.00-10.00 higher. Steer calves 15.00-20.00 higher. Heifer calves 15.00-25.00 higher. Demand extremely good for all classes following 2 weeks of light runs due to winter storms. Some moisture has fallen across much of the state with the bulk of it in the South and Eastern part of the state. More rain is in the forecast for this next week. Slaughter cattle prices improved very late in the day last Friday and feedyards looking for another increase this week. Demand continues very strong for American Beef across the world. Slaughter cows and bulls also seeing sharp advances on lighter numbers. Slaughter cows fully 10.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 7.00 higher. Demand very good from Packers. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 47% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (11% Stock Cows, 70% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 18% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.