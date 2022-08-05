Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for August 5

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 35% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 7% Replacement Cattle (82% Stock Cows, 8% Bred Cows, 11% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady. Feeder heifers 1.00-4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Slaughter cattle prices improved slightly and corn prices declined only to move higher the next day. The corn price roller coaster will continue until harvest. Steer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Demand remains good despite the ongoing drought. Last weekends rains in northern Oklahoma and cooler temperatures helped to improve demand. However back in the 100’s again this week and much of Oklahoma still in need of moisture. Slaughter cow and bull demand improved greatly this week and prices of both classes sold 8.00-12.00 higher. Prices improved despite a somewhat higher number of cows making their move to market. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 37% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (72% Bred Cows, 14% Bred Heifers, 14% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 55%.