Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for August 12

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 6.00 higher. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Spotty thunderstorms benefitted local pastures that have finally turned green late this summer. Supply included: 76% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 36% Heifers, 5% Bulls, 1% Dairy Heifers); 20% Slaughter Cattle (98% Cows, 2% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (73% Stock Cows, 17% Bred Cows, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 45%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00-5.00 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00-4.00 higher. Steer calves 2.00-6.00 higher. Heifer calves 4.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Cattle futures higher this week and slaughter cattle prices rose sharply reaching $140 in the South and $147 in the North. Spotty rains around this past week and temps have cooled some and more normal for this time of year. Slaughter cows 3.00-5.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady. Demand very good for slaughter cows despite another week of large cow numbers. Supply included: 86% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 6% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 11% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (60% Bred Cows, 8% Bred Heifers, 33% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 54%.