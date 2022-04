Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for April 8

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Supply included: 78% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 48% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (33% Stock Cows, 46% Bred Cows, 21% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 58%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 1.00-2.00 lower. Feeder heifers 2.00-3.00 lower. Stocker cattle and calves sold 3.00-6.00 lower. Demand moderate for all classes. Cattle futures struggled to stay out of the red most of the week as grain futures continue to push higher. Slaughter cattle movement was good, however prices there have remained in the $137-$138 range in Texas and Kansas for sometime. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to 1.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 43% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 7% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 13% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (56% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 43% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.