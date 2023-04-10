Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for April 7

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 9.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. High winds and fire warnings started off the week for the drought stricken area. Slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 44% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 0% Replacement Cattle (75% Stock Cows, 25% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 64%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 2.00-5.00 higher. Stocker cattle and calves 4.00-10.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Cattle futures started the week sharply lower but ended the week on a strong note as continued expectations of lighter feeder numbers is coming to fruition. Slaughter cattle cash prices moved higher as well, despite packer margins on the decline. A stretch of very dry weather continues across much of the state but the promise of some rain is once again in the forecast. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady to 3.00 lower, decline on fleshier type cows. Slaughter bulls steady. Packer demand remains good. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 44% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (68% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 31% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 54%.