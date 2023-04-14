Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for April 7

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 3.00 to 8.00 higher with instances as much as 15.00 higher. Trade was active on good demand. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 44% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (62% Stock Cows, 22% Bred Cows, 16% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 64%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 4.00-8.00 higher. Feeder heifers 4.00-10.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 2.00 higher. Heifer calves 5.00-10.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Slaughter cattle prices moving to record levels as fewer market ready cattle numbers come to fruition. Lighter feeder numbers are also the story as feeder prices continue to push higher. Slaughter cow runs have picked up again in the last 2 weeks, as the drought in western Oklahoma continues to get worse. Slaughter cows and bulls sold mostly steady, breakers cows up to 3.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 46% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (12% Stock Cows, 59% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 27% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.