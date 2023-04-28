Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for April 28

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 4.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. Much needed rain swept across the area, but was feast or famine on areas lucky enough to get it. Rain reports range from .10 to 2 inches. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (42% Steers, 57% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (73% Stock Cows, 8% Bred Cows, 16% Cow-Calf Pairs, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 63%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Demand remains good for feeder cattle. Steer calves mostly steady, instance to 5.00 lower. Heifer calves 1.00-3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for calves. Finally good rains fell across most of the state giving a slight dent to the drought in the west. More rain is expected. Slaughter cows sold steady. Slaughter bulls 2.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for slaughter cows; good for replacement cows. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 51% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (6% Stock Cows, 78% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 15% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.