Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for April 22

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to instances 3.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Supply included: 77% Feeder Cattle (47% Steers, 52% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 7% Replacement Cattle (56% Stock Cows, 18% Bred Cows, 0% Bred Heifers, 26% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00 – 4.00 higher. Stocker steers and steer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Stocker heifers and heifer calves sold 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Demand continues good for stockers and calves. Slaughter cows and Bulls sold unevenly steady. Demand moderate for cows and bulls. Rain expected later in the week to the weekend. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 46% Heifers, 2% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 8% Slaughter Cattle (86% Cows, 14% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (45% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 52% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.