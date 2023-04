Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for April 21

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady to 3.00 lower. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 44% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (58% Stock Cows, 11% Bred Cows, 8% Bred Heifers, 23% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 72%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers mostly steady. Demand moderate to good for feeders. Steer calves3.00-5.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 5.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for calves. Slaughter cattle traded mostly steady in the south this week while northern trade turned lower. Beef prices were mixed as the Choice/Select spread widened, ie. choice product moved higher while selects declined. Spring rains came thru mid-week with beneficial moisture for some and damaging tornados and hail for others. Western Oklahoma remains dry as storms missed this area. Slaughter cows sold 2.00-6.00 lower. Slaughter bulls remained steady. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 46% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (16% Stock Cows, 64% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 18% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.