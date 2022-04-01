Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for April 1

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 5.00 higher with instances 7.00 higher on stocker calves. Trade was fairly active on good demand. Parts of the panhandle received some moisture giving hope to spring pastures. Supply included: 81% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 53% Heifers, 1% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 13% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (46% Stock Cows, 36% Bred Cows, 17% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 78%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 3.00-5.00 higher with moderate to good demand. Stocker cattle and calves sold 6.00-10.00 higher with very good demand, especially for the lighter weights. Rain and warmer temperatures across the trade area has improved demand for grass cattle. Slaughter cattle prices remained mostly steady in the South as beef prices improved on fairly limited movement. Slaughter cows sold steady to 3.00 lower, least decline on Breaker cows. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. Demand moderate for cows and bulls. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 45% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (2% Stock Cows, 57% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 37% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.