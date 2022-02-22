Texas Landowner Survey

Texas has over 141 million acres of privately-owned farms and ranches, with each landowner having their own management objectives. You are receiving this questionnaire because you own or manage private working lands, and with your help, we would like to find better ways to serve you and meet your land management needs.

The purpose of this questionnaire is to better understand private landowner needs, preferences, concerns, and challenges regarding the everyday management of their operations and natural resources. This survey is part of and informs the Texas A&M Land Trends Program (http://txlandtrends.org/) and is repeated every 5 years to determine if landowner preferences and needs have changed and how land and natural resource agencies and/or professionals can assist. Your participation and your individual responses will remain confidential – your responses will not be associated with you or your property and will only be presented in aggregate form.

The landowner questionnaire is divided into 6 topic areas (Land Management, Landowner Concerns, Land Loss/Fragmentation, Water, Hunting, and Landowners), is mostly multiple-choice, and should take approximately 30 minutes to complete. To finish more quickly, it is strongly recommended that you fill out the survey using a tablet/iPad, laptop, or desktop computer.

Here is the online survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MYFDX3B.

We are very grateful for your time and participation. Your responses are important and will help landowners across the state. As a token of our appreciation, for participating in our survey, you have the option of entering a raffle to win 1 of 15 Yeti® Texas Land Trends mugs. If you would like to enter the random drawing, please follow the instructions at the end of the survey.

Your entry information will not be associated with your responses or your property. Thank you for participating!