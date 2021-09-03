Texas direct hay report for September 3

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady. Trading activity and demand have slowed down due to pasture improvements from recent rainfalls. Hay production has continued in most regions as rain permits. According to the US Drought Monitor, precipitation deficits in the Texas Panhandle during the past 30- to-90-day period led to expansion of areas of Abnormally Dry (D0), while conditions improved to the south in the Big Bend region where precipitation has been above normal during the past month. According to NOAA NCEI, the May-July 2021 period was the 4th wettest on record in the South Climate Region and the 3rd and 5th wettest May-July period statewide for Texas and Louisiana, respectively.