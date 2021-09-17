Texas direct hay report for September 17

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady to 10.00 lower. Trading activity and demand were moderate. Hay trade has slowed some, as producers are still harvesting hay and building up supplies for the winter. Pasture conditions are beginning to deteriorate across most of the state as warm and dry conditions have been reported across most of the regions. Additionally, army worms have been reported in portions of the East and West. While former Hurricane Nicholas soaked the western Gulf Coast region, many of parts of the South continued to experience short-term drying according to the US Drought Monitor. Additionally, the abnormally dry category has expanded across the Panhandle due to above average temperatures. In Borger posted a high temperature of 106°F on the 10th, edging the monthly record of 105°F originally set on September 5, 1995. Elsewhere in Texas, Del Rio noted highs of 100°F or greater on each of the first 10 days in September.