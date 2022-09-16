Texas direct hay report for September 16

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand remains good on active trading activity. Rains over the previous month helped recover pastures, but no notable rain has been recorded since. Subsoil moisture has begun to shorten again, as winter wheat planting has been in full swing. However, some timely rains are needed to allow for the wheat to emerge. Forages are predicted to be short through the winter months, with hay yields ranging from 50 to 75% of normal throughout the growing season. Additionally, substitute roughages such as Cotton Burrs and Hulls are expected to be 50 to 75% shorter than last year. Hay continues to be moved in from Colorado and Kansas, but they are reporting shorter yields as well. High freight costs are also limiting some movement, forcing livestock producers to cull deeper into their herds and sell calves earlier.