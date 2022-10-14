Texas direct hay report for October 14

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is mostly moderate to good. According to the US Drought Monitor, during the past week, rainfall amounts ranged from2 to 4 inches, locally more, across the Davis Mountains, Trans Pecos, and southern Permian Basin of western Texas. Farther to the east across central and eastern Texas, another week of degradations were made. Wheat has been planted across much of the state and has begun to emerge in places that had good subsoil moisture. However, more precipitation is needed to setup a good root base. In many regions cattle are still moving to the sales earlier than expected, and cull cow numbers are still higher than in years past.