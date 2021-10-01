Texas direct hay report for October 1

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady, with prices firming up on higher quality hay. Trading activity and demand were moderate. There is a lot of off grade hay on the market due to excessive moisture during the growing season, as a result there is a larger gap in pricing between high quality hay and lower quality hay. Hay trade is picking up some, as livestock producers are beginning to stock up on winter forages. Although the summer was cooler and wetter than normal, the majority of the state is in need of a rain after conditions have become warmer and drier over the last month.