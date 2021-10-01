Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady, with prices firming up on higher quality hay. Trading activity and demand were moderate. There is a lot of off grade hay on the market due to excessive moisture during the growing season, as a result there is a larger gap in pricing between high quality hay and lower quality hay. Hay trade is picking up some, as livestock producers are beginning to stock up on winter forages. Although the summer was cooler and wetter than normal, the majority of the state is in need of a rain after conditions have become warmer and drier over the last month.ams_2707
Recent Posts
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for October 1
This Week's Drought Summary Warm and dry conditions dominated much of the western half of the …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report for October 1
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 1
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 lower. Trade activity …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 1
Texas direct hay report for October 1
Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady, with prices firming up on higher quality …
Continue Reading about Texas direct hay report for October 1