Texas direct hay report for Oct. 28

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is mostly moderate to good. According to the Texas Crop Progress and Condition Report, Most of the state received from trace amounts up to 3 inches of precipitation this week with areas of the Northern High Plains and the Blacklands receiving little to no rain. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of South Central Texas, the Plains, and the Blacklands being the driest. Winter wheat planted reached 75 percent, up 4 points from the previous year. Winter wheat emerged reached 46 percent, down 1 point from the previous year. Livestock and range conditions are rated 62 percent from very poor to fair. Hay supplies are tightening across the state as supplemental feeding has continued on limited summer supplies. Hay is still moving into the state from bordering states, but trucking and freight rates continue to be a struggle for producers and have had large impacts on delivered prices.