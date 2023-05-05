Texas direct hay report for May 5

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain steady to firm in all regions. First cutting of Alfalfa and grass hay has either been cut or is in the process of being laid down. Price discovery is underway however no trades have been reported as of yet. Hay demand is very good across the state. Cooler temperatures accompanied by moisture moved across the state over the last week. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the early spring months. Producers continue to cull livestock due to the lack of last seasons hay.