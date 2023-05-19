Texas direct hay report for May 19

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain steady to firm in all regions. First cutting of Alfalfa and grass hay has either been cut or is in the process of being laid down. Price discovery is underway however no trades have been reported as of yet. Hay demand is very good across the state. Ample amounts of moisture moved across much of the state recently and abundance of hay is expected especially in South, East, Central and North Texas . Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the early spring months in West and Southwest part of the state. Producers continue to cull livestock due to the lack of last seasons hay even with new pasture becoming flush.