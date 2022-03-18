Texas direct hay report for March 18

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly firm to 5.00 higher in all regions. Hay demand is good, but truck shortages and increased freight costs have continued to put a strain on hay movement and increased prices delivered prices on loads of hay. Inflation is on producers minds both in the form of trucking and inputs needed to put up a quality crops in this upcoming year. Additionally, moisture is also a concern for producers this year. The majority of the state has been in a la nina pattern over the winter months and into the spring. As a result, only 19 percent of the state is reporting no drought effects compared to 40 percent a year ago.