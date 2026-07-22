Crime watch: Brangus bull missing in Hill County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports a 4-year-old Brangus bull missing from a property near County Road 3350 in Hubbard. The bull is branded with “JW” on the left hip and has a faded yellow ear tag with No. 84 in the right ear. He was last seen July 18. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.













